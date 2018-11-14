WhizzkidMichael Marshall; recorded "I Control the Party"
Whizzkid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbbdde47-f3b0-4456-bd6c-a59b93b416be
Whizzkid Tracks
Sort by
Body Moving (feat. Whizzkid)
Stonebank
Body Moving (feat. Whizzkid)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg5sx.jpglink
Body Moving (feat. Whizzkid)
Last played on
Show U D Money
Whizzkid
Show U D Money
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Show U D Money
Last played on
We Are The Vampires (Modulate Remix)
Gammer
We Are The Vampires (Modulate Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05z9qv2.jpglink
We Are The Vampires (Modulate Remix)
Last played on
Whizzkid Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist