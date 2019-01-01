Blake SennettBorn 22 September 1976
Blake Sennett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-09-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbba84fe-6149-42d1-87c4-5c15ff404e74
Blake Sennett Biography (Wikipedia)
Blake Sennett (born September 22, 1973) is an American musician who served as the lead guitarist for indie rock band Rilo Kiley, as well as the lead singer/lead guitarist for his alt-rock side project the Elected. Until recently, he led Night Terrors of 1927 with Jarrod Gorbel. In addition to being a musician, Sennett was a child actor, appearing on the television shows Salute Your Shorts and Boy Meets World. Sennett originally went by the names Blake Soper and Blake Swendson as an actor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blake Sennett Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist