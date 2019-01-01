Blake Sennett (born September 22, 1973) is an American musician who served as the lead guitarist for indie rock band Rilo Kiley, as well as the lead singer/lead guitarist for his alt-rock side project the Elected. Until recently, he led Night Terrors of 1927 with Jarrod Gorbel. In addition to being a musician, Sennett was a child actor, appearing on the television shows Salute Your Shorts and Boy Meets World. Sennett originally went by the names Blake Soper and Blake Swendson as an actor.