Barbara StrozziBorn 6 August 1619. Died 11 November 1677
Barbara Strozzi
Barbara Strozzi (also called Barbara Valle; baptised 6 August 1619 – 11 November 1677) was an Italian singer and composer. Her Baroque compositions were published in her lifetime.
- Strozzihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dzcg2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02dzcg2.jpg2016-03-11T13:00:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the life and music of Barbara Strozzihttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03m9yyr
Strozzi
- Exploring the life and works of composer Barbara Strozzihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kq9yl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kq9yl.jpg2015-02-27T14:39:00.000ZLearn about the life and works of composer Barbara Strozzihttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kyrxc
Exploring the life and works of composer Barbara Strozzi
Che si puo fare Op.8 no.6
Silenzio nocivo
"Lagrime mie" - Lament for Soprano and continuo from "Diporti di Euterpe"
Mi Fa Rider La Speranza
L'amante modesto
Hodie oritur
L'usignuolo
"Hor che Apollo" - Serenade for Soprano, 2 violins & continuo
Parasti cor meum
Godere e tacere
Begli occhi
Godere e tacere
O Maria (Sacri musicali affetti, Libro 1)
Salve sancta caro (Sacri musicali affetti, Libro 1)
I baci
Amor domiglione
L'amante segreto
Le tre Gratie a Venere
IWD 30on30 HANNAH KENDALL - Barbara Strozzi, Lagrime Mie
L'affetto humano
O Maria
"Begl'occhi, bel seno" Costumo de grandi for Soprano, 2 violins and continuo
Merce di voi
Amor dormiglione (Cantate, ariette e duetti, Op 2)
Sete pur fastidioso (Cantate, ariette e duetti, Op 2)
L'amante segreto
L'eraclito amoroso: Udite amanti
Amor non si fugge
L'eraclito amoroso (from Cantate, ariette e duetti)
Canto di bella bocca
Silencio nocivo, from 1st Bk of Madrigals
L'Eraclito amoroso
Canto di bella bocca
