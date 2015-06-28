Jit SamarooBorn 24 February 1950. Died 7 January 2016
Jit Samaroo
1950-02-24
Jit Samaroo Biography (Wikipedia)
Jit Sukha Samaroo (24 February 1950 – 7 January 2016) was a Trinidadian composer and steelpan musician.
Four Lara Four
