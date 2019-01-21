Freddie RobinsonBorn 24 February 1939. Died 8 October 2009
Freddie Robinson
1939-02-24
Freddie Robinson Biography
Abu Talib (born Fred Leroy Robinson and also known as Freddie or Freddy Robinson; February 24, 1939 – October 8, 2009) was an African-American blues and R&B guitarist.
Freddie Robinson Tracks
Good Feeling
Freddie Robinson
Good Feeling
Good Feeling
Last played on
I Found My Soul Last Night
Freddie Robinson
I Found My Soul Last Night
I Found My Soul Last Night
Last played on
Black Fox
Freddie Robinson
Black Fox
Black Fox
Last played on
Sister Hot Pants
Freddie Robinson
Sister Hot Pants
Sister Hot Pants
Last played on
After Hours
Freddie Robinson
After Hours
After Hours
Last played on
