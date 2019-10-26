Mahito Yokota
Mahito Yokota Biography (Wikipedia)
Mahito Yokota (横田 真人 Yokota Mahito) is a Japanese music composer and orchestrator who works for the video game development company Nintendo. He is most known for his collaborations with Koji Kondo in the Super Mario Galaxy series, along with Super Mario 3D World. Prior to joining Nintendo in 2003, Yokota served as an audio director at Koei.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mahito Yokota Tracks
Gusty Garden Galaxy (Super Mario Galaxy)
Koji Kondo
Last played on
