Keaton Simons (born July 20, 1978) is an American recording and performing artist. He is signed to Best Revenge Records, his independent label created in 2012. His music has been featured on shows such as Sons of Anarchy, Hollywood Heights, Private Practice, NCIS: Los Angeles, Crash, Suits, American Dad!, Harper's Island, and The Cleaner.

In the Spring of 2013, Simons released his second full-length album "Beautiful Pain", on Best Revenge Records. The album was co-produced with Mikal Blue (Colbie Caillat, OneRepublic) and mastered by Gavin Lurssen of Lurssen Mastering. It also includes co-writes with Jason Mraz, Jason Reeves, Glen Phillips (Toad The Wet Sprocket) and Mikal Blue among others. With the exception of the drums, which are played by the United Nations’ Musical Director, Robin DiMaggio (Paul Simon, David Bowie, "Lopez Tonight"), all instruments on "Beautiful Pain" are played by Simons. Additional featured artists on the record include Alex Al (bass), Lenny Castro (percussion), Zac Rae (keys), Tyler Hilton (piano, vocals), and Tower of Power’s Bill Churchville (trumpet, trombone) and Sean Hill (saxophone).