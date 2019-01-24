David PopperComposer. Born 16 June 1843. Died 7 August 1913
David Popper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1843-06-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cbb10897-db54-4ee1-8faa-47cb4a3d920f
David Popper Biography (Wikipedia)
David Popper (June 16, 1843 – August 7, 1913) was a Bohemian cellist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Popper Tracks
Sort by
Hungarian rhapsody, Op 68
David Popper
Hungarian rhapsody, Op 68
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swwht.jpglink
Hungarian rhapsody, Op 68
Last played on
Dance of the Elves
David Popper
Dance of the Elves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwj.jpglink
Dance of the Elves
Last played on
Gnomentanz (Dance of the Gnomes)
David Popper
Gnomentanz (Dance of the Gnomes)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl00l.jpglink
Gnomentanz (Dance of the Gnomes)
Last played on
Hungarian Rhapsody Op. 68
David Popper
Hungarian Rhapsody Op. 68
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hungarian Rhapsody Op. 68
Performer
Last played on
Requiem
David Popper
Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d9j22.jpglink
Requiem
Last played on
Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68
David Popper
Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d9j22.jpglink
Hungarian Rhapsody Op 68
Last played on
Elfentanz, Op. 39
David Popper
Elfentanz, Op. 39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jkclk.jpglink
Elfentanz, Op. 39
Last played on
Hungarian Rhapsody
David Popper
Hungarian Rhapsody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hungarian Rhapsody
Last played on
Hungarian Rhapsody, Op. 68 (Proms 2017)
David Popper
Hungarian Rhapsody, Op. 68 (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg3tv.jpglink
Hungarian Rhapsody, Op. 68 (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Concert Polonaise, Op 14
David Popper
Concert Polonaise, Op 14
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concert Polonaise, Op 14
Performer
Last played on
Tarantella, Op. 33
David Popper
Tarantella, Op. 33
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tarantella, Op. 33
Last played on
Serenade
David Popper
Serenade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Serenade
Last played on
Chanson villageoise, Op 62 No 2
Cécile Licad
Chanson villageoise, Op 62 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b5vbb.jpglink
Chanson villageoise, Op 62 No 2
Last played on
3 Nocturnes for piano (Op.9), no.2 in E flat major arr. Popper for cello and pno
Frédéric Chopin
3 Nocturnes for piano (Op.9), no.2 in E flat major arr. Popper for cello and pno
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
3 Nocturnes for piano (Op.9), no.2 in E flat major arr. Popper for cello and pno
Last played on
Chanson villageoise
David Popper
Chanson villageoise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b5vbb.jpglink
Chanson villageoise
Last played on
Tarantella in G (op. 33)
Jiri Hosek, Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra, David Popper & Vladimír Válek
Tarantella in G (op. 33)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tarantella in G (op. 33)
Performer
Im Walde Op. 50
Jiri Hosek, Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra, David Popper & Vladimír Válek
Im Walde Op. 50
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Im Walde Op. 50
Performer
Hungarian Rhapsody op 68 (1894)
Fjodor Amosov, Vera Langerova & David Popper
Hungarian Rhapsody op 68 (1894)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hungarian Rhapsody op 68 (1894)
Performer
Cello Concerto no. 1 in D minor (Op. 8)
Jiri Hosek, Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra, David Popper & Vladimír Válek
Cello Concerto no. 1 in D minor (Op. 8)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cello Concerto no. 1 in D minor (Op. 8)
Performer
Concert Polonaise, op. 14
Stefan Cazacu, Raluca Cimpoi-Iordachi & David Popper
Concert Polonaise, op. 14
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concert Polonaise, op. 14
Performer
Last played on
Hungarian Rhapsody op 68 (1894)
David Popper
Hungarian Rhapsody op 68 (1894)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hungarian Rhapsody op 68 (1894)
Last played on
Elfentanz for cello and piano, Op.39
David Popper
Elfentanz for cello and piano, Op.39
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elfentanz for cello and piano, Op.39
Last played on
Dance of the Elves op.39
David Popper
Dance of the Elves op.39
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance of the Elves op.39
Last played on
Im Walde - suite Op.50 for cello and piano
David Popper
Im Walde - suite Op.50 for cello and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Im Walde - suite Op.50 for cello and piano
Last played on
Elfentanz Op.39
David Popper
Elfentanz Op.39
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elfentanz Op.39
Last played on
David Popper Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist