Bruno Zambrini
1935
Bruno Zambrini Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruno Zambrini (born 5 April 1935) is an Italian composer and record producer.
Born in Francavilla al Mare, Chieti, Zambrini graduated in composition at the Santa Cecilia Conservatory. In the 1960s he became a successful composer of pop songs, notably signing several hits by Gianni Morandi and Patty Pravo's "La bambola" Also active as a record producer, Zambrini composed many musical film scores, often collaborating with Andrea and Paolo Amati; he was nominated to David di Donatello twice, in 2006 for Notte prima degli esami and in 2009 for Many Kisses Later.
