Dunja Vejzovic
Dunja Vejzovic Biography (Wikipedia)
Dunja Vejzović (born 20 October 1943, Zagreb, Kingdom of Yugoslavia) is an acclaimed operatic soprano from Croatia.
Dunja Vejzovic Tracks
Drei Bruchstücke aus Wozzeck Op 7
Alban Berg
Drei Bruchstücke aus Wozzeck Op 7
Drei Bruchstücke aus Wozzeck Op 7
Ah! Scostati(Cosi Fan Tutte)
Dunja Vejzovic
Ah! Scostati(Cosi Fan Tutte)
Ah! Scostati(Cosi Fan Tutte)
