Martyn JosephBorn 15 July 1960
1960-07-15
Martyn Joseph Biography (Wikipedia)
Martyn Joseph (born 15 July 1960) is a Welsh singer-songwriter whose music exhibits primarily a brand of Celtic and folk, while his songwriting is often focused on social lament or protest. From independently releasing his first studio release, I'm Only Beginning in 1983, Joseph's career has spanned over thirty years. In 2004, he won the Best Male Artist Category in the BBC Welsh Music Awards.
Martyn Joseph Tracks
Get Back To You
Get Back To You
Driving Her Back to London (Bbc Radio Wales Session 15 January 2019)
Here Come The Young
Here Come The Young
Dic Penderyn
Dic Penderyn
Nye
Nye
Driving Her Back to London (6 Music Session, 5th Jan 2019)
Communion (6 Music Session, 5th Jan 2019)
Here Come The Young (6 Music Session, 5th Jan 2019)
I Searched for You
I Searched for You
Loves Majority
Loves Majority
This Glass
This Glass
Communion
Communion
Twelve Years Old
Twelve Years Old
Beyond Us
Beyond Us
One Of Us
One Of Us
Dolphins Make Me Cry
Dolphins Make Me Cry
Let Yourself
Let Yourself
Cardiff Bay
Cardiff Bay
Giant Panda's Giant Thoughts
Giant Panda's Giant Thoughts
The Luxury of Despair
The Luxury of Despair
Her Name Is Rose
Her Name Is Rose
Proud Valley Boy
Proud Valley Boy
If Heaven's Waiting
If Heaven's Waiting
Six Sixty Six
Six Sixty Six
Just Like The Man Said
Just Like The Man Said
Change Your World
Change Your World
Nye
Nye
Deportees
Deportees
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
Martyn Joseph
The Stables, Milton Keynes, UK
27
Jan
2019
Martyn Joseph
The Brook, Southampton, UK
16
May
2019
Martyn Joseph, Neck Deep, Skindred, BC Camplight, Rachel K Collier, The Lovely Eggs, The Beths, Boy Azooga, Islet, Colorama, Art School Girlfriend, Murkage, Iris Gold, Kidsmoke, Denuo, I SEE RIVERS, Seazoo, Underline The Sky!, Dan Bettridge, Cow, Chew, Mondegreen, Sock, HMS Morris, Tallies, Straight Jacket Legends, Katie Mac, Chupa Cabra, AF THE NAYSAYER, Alffa, campfire social, Baby Brave, Connah Evans, Darren Eedens, Matthew Frederick, Little Folk, Gwilym, The Shudders, Jemma Roper, Gravves, Ennio the Little Brother, Ani Glass, Martyn Peters, Radio Rhydd, BAHR, Rebecca Hurn, Mountainface, Cynefin, Rosey Cale, Maines, Andy Hickie, Bryony Sier, Zac White, Lewys, CHROMA (UK), Glove (UK), Lucy Mayhew, Jack Found, Sustinere, Faded Strangers, Velvet Shakes, Blind Wilkie McEnroe, Elis Derby, HABITS (Wales), Gulls (UK), Namsaké, Red Telephone (UK), Aiden Keryn, MADI (UK), Chasing Shadows (UK), Korason, Killjoys UK, Quodega and THE UNDRCLASS
Unknown venue, Liverpool, UK
17
May
2019
Martyn Joseph
St Giles Parish Church, Liverpool, UK
