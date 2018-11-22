Live (, often typeset as LĪVE or +LĪVE+) is an American rock band from York, Pennsylvania, consisting of Ed Kowalczyk (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Chad Taylor (lead guitar, backing vocals), Patrick Dahlheimer (bass), and Chad Gracey (drums).

Live achieved worldwide success with their 1994 album Throwing Copper, which sold eight million copies in the U.S. The band had a string of hit singles in the mid-1990s including "Lightning Crashes", which stayed at the top of the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart for 10 consecutive weeks and the Modern Rock Tracks (now Alternative Songs) chart for nine weeks from February 25 to April 22, 1995. The band has sold over 20 million albums worldwide. Their last three studio albums fared only moderately well in the U.S., but they continued to enjoy success in the Netherlands, South Africa, Australasia, and Brazil.

When touring, Live has used additional musicians, including Ed Kowalczyk's younger brother Adam, British keyboardist Michael "Railo" Railton and rhythm guitarist Christopher Thorn of Blind Melon.