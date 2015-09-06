Adrian Campbell
Adrian Campbell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cba77181-c2c3-425b-b5b2-21a79e8670d4
Adrian Campbell Tracks
Sort by
Want Your Love (feat. Adrian Campbell)
One Third
Want Your Love (feat. Adrian Campbell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Want Your Love (feat. Adrian Campbell)
Last played on
Want Your Love (feat. Adrian Campbell)
One Third
Want Your Love (feat. Adrian Campbell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Want Your Love (feat. Adrian Campbell)
Last played on
Back to artist