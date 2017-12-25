Sonny ParkerBorn 5 May 1925. Died 7 February 1957
Sonny Parker
1925-05-05
Sonny Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Willis "Sonny" Parker (May 5, 1925 or October 29, 1926 – February 7, 1957) was an American blues and jazz singer, dancer, and drummer.
Sonny Parker Tracks
Boogie Woogie Santa Claus
She Set My Soul On Fire
