Boston Pops OrchestraFormed 1885
Boston Pops Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The Boston Pops Orchestra is an American orchestra based in Boston, Massachusetts that specializes in playing light classical and popular music.
The Boston Pops was founded in 1885 as a second, popular identity of the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO), founded four years earlier. Consisting primarily of musicians from the BSO, although generally not all of the first-chair players, the orchestra performs a Spring season of popular music and a holiday program in December, the BSO schedule on break at those times. For the Pops, the seating on the floor of Symphony Hall is reconfigured from auditorium seating to banquet/cafe seating. In addition, the Pops also plays an annual concert at the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade every Fourth of July. Their performance of "The Stars and Stripes Forever" is famous for the unfurling of the American flag that occurs as the song enters its final moments. Identified with its long-time director Arthur Fiedler, in the past the orchestra has recorded extensively, made frequent tours, and appeared regularly on television. The Pops Spring and Holiday seasons allowed the BSO to become one of the first American orchestras to provide year-round employment for its musicians.[citation needed]
Boston Pops Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
Smile from 'Modern Times'
Mlada (Procession of the Nobles)
Javelin
Satin Doll
The Red Pony: Movt 5: Walk to The Bunkhouse, Movt 6 Grandfather's Tale
Carol Of The Drum
Sleigh Ride
Sleigh Ride
Somewhere In My Memory (Home Alone)
Ben Hur
Quiet City
Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown
West Side Story Suite
Out of Africa
Variations on 'I got rhythm' for piano and orchestra
Eugene Onegin: Polonaise
Bugler's Holiday
A Summer Place
Dancing With Fred Astaire
Star Trek - TV theme
Star Wars Main theme
Towards a New Life, Op 35c
2001: A Space Odyssey Theme
Seventy Six Trombones
E.T. (Flying theme)
E.T. Flying Theme
Mazurka (Gaîté parisienne)
Hooray for Hollywood
42nd Street
Washington Post March
Star Wars (Main Theme)
English Folk Song Suite. III. Folk Songs from Somerset
