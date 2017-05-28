John Cullum (born March 2, 1930) is an American actor and singer. He has appeared in many stage musicals and dramas, including Shenandoah (1975) and On the Twentieth Century (1978), winning the Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for each. He earned his first Tony nomination as lead actor in a musical in 1966 for On a Clear Day You Can See Forever in which he introduced the title song, and more recently received Tony nominations for Urinetown The Musical (2002) (best actor in a musical) and as best featured actor in a musical for the revival of 110 in the Shade (2007).

He portrayed tavern owner Holling Vincoeur on the television drama series Northern Exposure, earning an Emmy Award nomination as Best Supporting Actor in a Drama. He was featured in fifteen episodes of the NBC television series ER as Mark Greene's father. He was the farmer in the landmark television drama The Day After. He has made multiple guest appearances on Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as attorney, now judge, Barry Moredock, and appeared as Big Mike in several episodes of The Middle. As of December 2017, he is appearing as Senator Beau Carpenter on the CBS series, Madam Secretary.