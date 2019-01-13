Hal KetchumBorn 9 April 1953
Hal Ketchum
1953-04-09
Hal Ketchum Biography
Hal Michael Ketchum (born April 9, 1953) is an American country music artist. He has released 11 studio albums since 1986, including nine for the Curb and Asylum-Curb labels. Ketchum's 1991 album Past the Point of Rescue is his most commercially successful, having been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Between 1991 and 2006 Ketchum had 17 entries on the Hot Country Songs charts. Three of his singles — "Small Town Saturday Night," "Past the Point of Rescue" and "Hearts Are Gonna Roll" — all reached number 2 on this chart, and three more charted within the Top Ten: "Sure Love" at number 3, and "Mama Knows the Highway" and "Stay Forever," both at number 8.
Hal Ketchum Tracks
I Know Where Love Lives
Mama Knows the Highway
Just This Side of Heaven
Past The Point Of Rescue
One More Midnight
Sure Love
Hearts Are Gonna Roll
Living Life Loving You
Small Town Saturday Night
Travelin' Teardrop Blues
Someplace Far Away
I Miss My Mary
Dont Let Go
Love Me, Love Me Not
Wings Of A Dove
Alamo
Every Little Word
Stay Forever
Loving You Makes Me A Better Man
Drive On
The Carpenter's Way
