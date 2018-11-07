The Hanover BandFormed 1980
The Hanover Band is a British period instrumental orchestra founded by its artistic director, Caroline Brown.
The group's website explains the name thus: 'Hanover' signifies the Hanoverian period 1714-1830 and 'Band' is the 18th century term for orchestra.
Its principal and guest conductors and directors have included Monica Huggett, Sir Charles Mackerras, Roy Goodman, Anthony Halstead, Nicholas McGegan, Graham Lea-Cox, Richard Egarr, Nicholas Kraemer, Paul Brough, Andrew Arthur and Benjamin Bayl.
The Hanover Band has appeared at the Carnegie Hall, Amsterdam Concertgebouw, Bridgewater Hall (Manchester), South Bank Centre, Royal Albert Hall and Wigmore Hall, among many other venues. They have toured the UK many times, made ten tours of the United States and performed in Canada, Mexico, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, France, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Greece & Turkey. The orchestra will make its debut in China, in the Beijing Festival in May 2017.
The Hanover Band has made 176 recordings on Nimbus Records, Hyperion Records, Sony, EMI Eminence, RCA and other labels, including a complete cycle of the orchestral works of Johann Christian Bach for Cpo.
The Hanover Band Tracks
String Symphony No 2 in D major
Horn Concerto no 4 K495
La Giulia (Overture)
Horn Concerto
Birthday Ode for George III
Symphony No 3 in E flat major, Op 55, 'Eroica' (3rd mvt)
Cassation In G Major (Toy Symphony): 3rd mvt - Allegro
Julienne
Queen Of Prussia
The Cricket
Symphony No.6 In F Major Op.68
String Symphony No.3 in E minor
Serenade in G major, K 525, 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (4th mvt)
Symphony No. 47: Menuet al Roverso
The Secular Masque: Presto Allegro; Vivace; Minuet
Artaserse (Overture)
Brockes Passion - Part 2
Brockes Passion - Part 1
Horn Concerto No. 4 in E Flat, K495: Rondo
Symphony in E flat major, Sieber 1773
La scala di seta (Overture)
Symphony in E major, Op 10 No 1
Bassoon Concerto in B flat major
Fidelio, Op 72 (Overture)
Horn Concerto No 2 in E flat major, K 417 (1st mvt)
Symphonie concertante in C major (1st mvt)
Symphony No 5 in C minor, Op 67 (1st mvt)
Horn Concerto in D major, H VIId 3 (1st mvt)
Aria 'Sul le sponde' from 'Artaserse'
Symphony No. 84 - 4th movt, Finale - Vivace
Concerto no. 1 in D major K.412 for horn and orchestra compl. Stephen Roberts
Symphony no. 45 in F sharp minor H.1.45 (Farewell)
2nd movement; Rondo (Allegro) from Concerto no. 1 in D major K.412
Horn Concerto No 3 in E flat major, K 447 (1st mvt)
Horn Concerto No 4 in E flat major, K 495 (3rd mvt)
Concerto no. 4 in E flat major K.495 for horn and orchestra
Symphony in B flat, Op.18 No.2; 3rd mvt, Presto
Horn Concerto No 4 in E flat major, K 495 (3rd mvt)
3rd Movt. Allegro from Horn Concerto No.3 in Eb Major
Horn Concerto no.2 in E flat major
Serenade in G major K.525 (Eine Kleine Nachtmusik)
La Scala di seta [The silken ladder] - opera in 1 act: Overture
Symphony No 87 - i. Vivace
Music for a while (Oedipus)
