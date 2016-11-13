Gravy TrainBritish. Formed 1970. Disbanded 1974
Gravy Train
1970
Gravy Train Biography (Wikipedia)
Gravy Train were a progressive rock group from Lancashire, England, formed by vocalist and guitarist Norman Barratt in 1969. Also featuring J.D. Hughes (keyboards, vocals, wind), Les Williams (bass, vocals) and Barry Davenport (drums), the band would record four studio albums. The first two were released on the Vertigo label, the latter two by Dawn Records.
Gravy Train Tracks
Starbright Starlight
Gravy Train
Starbright Starlight
Starbright Starlight
Angela
Gravy Train
Angela
Angela
Phantom Lynne
Gravy Train
Phantom Lynne
Phantom Lynne
