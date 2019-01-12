Beardyman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2x2.jpg
1982-05-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb9221fb-6e7c-4ae8-b8e5-8e35d11154a8
Beardyman Biography (Wikipedia)
Darren Foreman (born 14 May 1982 in Stanmore, North London), better known as Beardyman, is a British multivocalist, musician, and comedian from London renowned for his beatboxing skills and use of live looping.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Beardyman Performances & Interviews
- Beardyman and Mc Leenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pxwgy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pxwgy.jpg2016-04-03T22:17:00.000ZBeatboxer Beardyman and Mc Leen show off their incredible skills on the Mic!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03pxwhy
Beardyman and Mc Leen
- Beardyman: How To Make The Perfect Beathttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ksggt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ksggt.jpg2013-11-02T09:31:00.000ZBeatboxer and producer Beardyman describes the art of beat makinghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ksgh0
Beardyman: How To Make The Perfect Beat
Beardyman Tracks
Sort by
Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat, (Calvin Harris Remix) (feat. Beardyman)
Fatboy Slim
Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat, (Calvin Harris Remix) (feat. Beardyman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lq4hk.jpglink
Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat, (Calvin Harris Remix) (feat. Beardyman)
Last played on
Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat (feat. Beardyman)
Fatboy Slim
Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat (feat. Beardyman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kb7q6.jpglink
Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat (feat. Beardyman)
Last played on
Shipping Forecast (Live Session)
Beardyman
Shipping Forecast (Live Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2x2.jpglink
Shipping Forecast (Live Session)
Last played on
Where Does Your Mind Go (6 Music Session, 10 Dec 2010)
Beardyman
Where Does Your Mind Go (6 Music Session, 10 Dec 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2x2.jpglink
Trifle (Part 2) (6 Music Session, 10 Dec 2010)
Beardyman
Trifle (Part 2) (6 Music Session, 10 Dec 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2x2.jpglink
The Dubstep Shipping Forecast (Opera Mix) (6 Music Session, 10 Dec 2010)
Beardyman
The Dubstep Shipping Forecast (Opera Mix) (6 Music Session, 10 Dec 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2x2.jpglink
The Loneliest Shetland Pony (6 Music Session for Now Playing with Tom Robinson, 15 Jan 2017)
Beardyman
The Loneliest Shetland Pony (6 Music Session for Now Playing with Tom Robinson, 15 Jan 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2x2.jpglink
Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat (feat. Beardyman)
Fatboy Slim
Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat (feat. Beardyman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfrq.jpglink
Eat, Sleep, Rave, Repeat (feat. Beardyman)
Last played on
The Death of EDM (feat. Beardyman)
David Guetta
The Death of EDM (feat. Beardyman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cgxh.jpglink
The Death of EDM (feat. Beardyman)
Last played on
Eat Sleep Rave Repeat (Calvin Harris Remix) x Renegade Master x Apache (feat. Beardyman)
Fatboy Slim, Riva Starr, Wildchild & The Sugarhill Gang
Eat Sleep Rave Repeat (Calvin Harris Remix) x Renegade Master x Apache (feat. Beardyman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0vc8.jpglink
Eat Sleep Rave Repeat (Calvin Harris Remix) x Renegade Master x Apache (feat. Beardyman)
Last played on
Avocado & Salmon
Beardyman
Avocado & Salmon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2x2.jpglink
Avocado & Salmon
Last played on
Beware The Mysterious Trolls Of The North
Beardyman
Beware The Mysterious Trolls Of The North
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2x2.jpglink
Beware The Mysterious Trolls Of The North
Last played on
A Caravan Called Dunroamin
Beardyman
A Caravan Called Dunroamin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2x2.jpglink
A Caravan Called Dunroamin
The Ballad Of Les Lees
Beardyman
The Ballad Of Les Lees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2x2.jpglink
The Ballad Of Les Lees
This Flat Earth Theory
Beardyman
This Flat Earth Theory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2x2.jpglink
This Flat Earth Theory
Desi Rock
Beardyman
Desi Rock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2x2.jpglink
Desi Rock
Last played on
And He Saw That It Was Good
Beardyman
And He Saw That It Was Good
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2x2.jpglink
And He Saw That It Was Good
Last played on
Mountainside
Beardyman
Mountainside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2x2.jpglink
Mountainside
Last played on
Playlists featuring Beardyman
Beardyman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist