The Great Wilderness (TGW) is a dream rock band from Costa Rica, influenced by British post punk and alternative rock.

The group has toured Europe visiting cities like Berlin (playing at Lido), London (The Old Blue Last, The Dublin Castle), Manchester (Night & Day Cafe) and Paris (Le Motel). Sharing the stage with acts like Ghxst, Portugal. The Man and La Pegatina.

The band has been featured in publications like The NME Magazine, Noiseloop, FIlter Magazine and Cuchara Sonica, where it was chosen as the best new underground band of 2010.

On January 31, 2012, they were announced as part of the bill for the Festival Imperial alongside artists like Björk, Manchester Orchestra and The Flaming Lips. They showcased at SXSW 2012 and 2014. In 2013 they played during Canadian Music Week and Filter Music's Culture Collide Festival in Los Angeles.

In 2013 the released their third production, a 10-song LP titled In the Hour of the Wolf which was promoted during their second visit to SXSW in 2014. After several shows during that year they announced a hiatus, which lasted till late 2017 when they suddenly returned to the stage, now with Monserrat Vargas back in their lineup.