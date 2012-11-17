D.J. FontanaBorn 15 March 1931. Died 13 June 2018
D.J. Fontana
1931-03-15
D.J. Fontana Biography (Wikipedia)
Dominic Joseph Fontana (March 15, 1931 – June 13, 2018) was an American musician best known as the drummer for Elvis Presley for 14 years. In October 1954 he was hired to play drums for Presley, which marked the beginning of a fifteen-year relationship. He played on over 460 RCA cuts with Elvis.
D.J. Fontana Tracks
Pentagram Man (Don Fardon Version)
Meshkalina
"The Contessa"
