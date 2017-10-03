Girma Bèyènè, born in Addis Ababa, is a popular Ethiopian lyricist, composer, arranger, vocalist, and pianist, most active during the golden era of Ethiopian vinyl records (1969-78). He only recorded four songs as a vocalist, but arranged more than 60 titles, and collaborated on at least 25 other tracks. Girma left Ethiopia during the Derg military dictatorship to live in the United States, where he disappeared into the diaspora and ceased to play music. He released a new album in 2017, part of the Ethiopiques collection.