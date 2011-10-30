Lavay Smith & Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers
Lavay Smith (born 1967) is an American singer specializing in blues, jazz, and swing. She tours with her eight-piece "little big band", Lavay Smith & Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers.
