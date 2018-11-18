James MoodyJazz saxophonist. Born 26 March 1925. Died 9 December 2010
James Moody (March 26, 1925 – December 9, 2010) was an American jazz saxophone and flute player and very occasional vocalist, playing predominantly in the bebop and hard bop styles.
Moody had an unexpected hit with "Moody's Mood for Love," a 1952 song written by Eddie Jefferson that used as its melody an improvised solo that Moody had played on a 1949 recording of "I'm in the Mood for Love." Moody adopted the song as his own, recording it with Jefferson on his 1956 album Moody's Mood for Love and performing the song regularly in concert, often singing the vocals himself.
James Moody Tracks
Body And Soul
James Moody
Body And Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48y.jpglink
Body And Soul
Last played on
The World Is A Ghetto
James Moody
The World Is A Ghetto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48y.jpglink
The World Is A Ghetto
Last played on
Blue 'n' Boogie
Dizzy Gillespie
Blue 'n' Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlq0.jpglink
Blue 'n' Boogie
Last played on
The Golden Touch
James Moody
The Golden Touch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48y.jpglink
The Golden Touch
Last played on
Everybody Is Somebody's Fool (feat. James Moody)
Jimmy Scott
Everybody Is Somebody's Fool (feat. James Moody)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48y.jpglink
Everybody Is Somebody's Fool (feat. James Moody)
Last played on
Little Suite - IV Badinerie
James Moody
Little Suite - IV Badinerie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48y.jpglink
Little Suite - IV Badinerie
Last played on
Parkers Mood
James Moody
Parkers Mood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48y.jpglink
Parkers Mood
Last played on
CU-BA
James Moody
CU-BA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48y.jpglink
CU-BA
Last played on
More Than You Know
James Moody
More Than You Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48y.jpglink
More Than You Know
Last played on
Yesterdays (BBC Archive Track From 1967)
James Moody
Yesterdays (BBC Archive Track From 1967)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48y.jpglink
Speak low
James Moody
Speak low
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48y.jpglink
Speak low
Flute 'n' The Blues
James Moody
Flute 'n' The Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48y.jpglink
Flute 'n' The Blues
Moody's Mood for Love
James Moody
Moody's Mood for Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48y.jpglink
Moody's Mood for Love
Polka Dots and Moonbeams
James Moody
Polka Dots and Moonbeams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48y.jpglink
Polka Dots and Moonbeams
Dexterious
James Moody
Dexterious
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48y.jpglink
Dexterious
Last played on
Darben The Red Foxx
James Moody
Darben The Red Foxx
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48y.jpglink
Darben The Red Foxx
Last played on
Groovin' High
James Moody
Groovin' High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48y.jpglink
Groovin' High
Last played on
The Workshop
James Moody
The Workshop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br48y.jpglink
The Workshop
Last played on
