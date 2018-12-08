BrodinskiBorn 13 June 1987
Brodinski
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04b14w7.jpg
1987-06-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb8be4d2-d0c2-4960-9f4e-8413258b98d6
Brodinski Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Rogé, better known by his stage name Brodinski, is a French DJ and musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brodinski Tracks
Sort by
Split (feat. Peewee Longway)
Brodinski
Split (feat. Peewee Longway)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
Split (feat. Peewee Longway)
Last played on
No Target (feat. 21 Savage)
Brodinski
No Target (feat. 21 Savage)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
No Target (feat. 21 Savage)
Last played on
Nobody Rules the Streets (feat. Louisahhh)
Brodinski
Nobody Rules the Streets (feat. Louisahhh)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
Nobody Rules the Streets (feat. Louisahhh)
Last played on
Rock Out
Lil Reek & Brodinski
Rock Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
Rock Out
Performer
Last played on
Still (feat. Johnny Cinco)
Brodinski
Still (feat. Johnny Cinco)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
Still (feat. Johnny Cinco)
Last played on
Nobody Rules The Streets
Brodinski
Nobody Rules The Streets
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
Nobody Rules The Streets
Last played on
Rinse & Repeat (Brodinski & Myd Remix) (feat. Kah-Lo)
Riton
Rinse & Repeat (Brodinski & Myd Remix) (feat. Kah-Lo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v557n.jpglink
Rinse & Repeat (Brodinski & Myd Remix) (feat. Kah-Lo)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Exit (Brodinski Remix)
Miss Kittin
Exit (Brodinski Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5yk.jpglink
Exit (Brodinski Remix)
Last played on
Bad Runner
Brodinski
Bad Runner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
Bad Runner
Last played on
I Can’t Help Myself (feat. SD)
Brodinski
I Can’t Help Myself (feat. SD)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
I Can’t Help Myself (feat. SD)
Last played on
Interviews (feat. Yung Gleesh & iLoveMakonnen)
Brodinski
Interviews (feat. Yung Gleesh & iLoveMakonnen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
Interviews (feat. Yung Gleesh & iLoveMakonnen)
Last played on
Us (feat. Bloody Jay)
Us (feat. Bloody Jay)
Last played on
Us (feat. Bloody Jay)
Us (feat. Bloody Jay)
Last played on
Francois Xavier (feat. Young Scooter)
Brodinski
Francois Xavier (feat. Young Scooter)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
Francois Xavier (feat. Young Scooter)
Last played on
Us (feat. Bloody Jay)
Us (feat. Bloody Jay)
Last played on
Can't Help Myself
Brodinski
Can't Help Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
Can't Help Myself
Last played on
I Can't Help Myself (feat. S.D)
Brodinski
I Can't Help Myself (feat. S.D)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
I Can't Help Myself (feat. S.D)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Can’t Help Myself (feat. SD)
Brodinski
Can’t Help Myself (feat. SD)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02btt8c.jpglink
Can’t Help Myself (feat. SD)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Gully (Brodinski Remix)
Spank Rock
Gully (Brodinski Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4lh.jpglink
Gully (Brodinski Remix)
Last played on
Let The Beat Control Your Body Feat. Louisahhh (Original Mix) (feat. Louisahhh)
Brodinski
Let The Beat Control Your Body Feat. Louisahhh (Original Mix) (feat. Louisahhh)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
Gimme Back The Night (feat. Theophilus London)
Brodinski
Gimme Back The Night (feat. Theophilus London)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
Hypnotize
Brodinski
Hypnotize
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
Hypnotize
Last played on
Dance Like Machines
Brodinski
Dance Like Machines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
Nobody Rules The Streets (feat. Louisahhh)
Brodinski
Nobody Rules The Streets (feat. Louisahhh)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b14w7.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Sónar: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evhbj5
Barcelona
2012-06-14T08:13:33
14
Jun
2012
Sónar: 2012
Barcelona
Brodinski Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist