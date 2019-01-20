Bathiya & Santhush (Sinhalese: බාතිය හා සන්තුෂ්), also known as BNS, are a Sri Lankan pop duo consisting of Bathiya Jayakody (born on December 22, 1976) and Santhush Weeraman (born on September 5, 1977), who met while at the "Mary Anne David School of Vocal Music" in Colombo (training mainly under the categories of classical and show tunes). They both were born in Colombo, Sri Lanka. They have been one of the most commercially successful music acts in Sri Lanka in the last two decades.

Bathiya Jayakody was educated at Ananda College, Colombo while Santhush Weeraman was educated at Royal College, Colombo. Santhush comes from a musical family, his brother Dushyanth Weeraman is also a popular singer in Sri Lanka.

Since the inception of their act in 1998, they have over 50 number one hit singles, five platinum selling main stream albums, four commercially successful EP's & countless movie soundtracks. BNS are one of the biggest musical acts to hit the Sri Lankan musical scene since the 1990s, mixing Sinhala, Tamil, and English rap verses in their originals, while they have also mixed Hindi rap verses in their folkhop remixes bringing out their contemporary style and the music industry in Sri Lanka.BNS became the only Sri Lankan hip hop act to feature Indian singers, namely Hariharan (in the song Yaalpanamen, Asha Bhosle (Dedunna Sedi) and Sonu Nigam (in the song Aachale). BNS is also the only Sri Lankan artistes to have albums under both Sony BMG & Universal Music India.