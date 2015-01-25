Kumaar is the screen name of Rakesh Kumar, an Indian lyricist active in Bollywood cinema. Some of his more successful songs include Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Sooraj Dooba hain, Lovely, Desi Look, Nachan Farrate and Main Hoon Hero Tera. He was nominated for Filmfare Awards for song Sooraj Dooba for film Roy