Takashi YoshimatsuBorn 18 March 1953
Takashi Yoshimatsu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1953-03-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb84841a-da83-489c-8da1-07415f53ab96
Takashi Yoshimatsu Biography (Wikipedia)
Takashi Yoshimatsu (吉松 隆 Yoshimatsu Takashi) (born March 18, 1953) is a contemporary Japanese composer of classical music. He is well known for composing the 2003 remake of Astro Boy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Takashi Yoshimatsu Tracks
Sort by
White Landscapes, Op. 47a; (2nd mvt)
Takashi Yoshimatsu
White Landscapes, Op. 47a; (2nd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Landscapes, Op. 47a; (2nd mvt)
Conductor
Last played on
Dream Coloured Mobile II, Op.58a
Takashi Yoshimatsu
Dream Coloured Mobile II, Op.58a
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream Coloured Mobile II, Op.58a
Last played on
Bird Circuit (Digital Bird Suite, Op 15)
Takashi Yoshimatsu
Bird Circuit (Digital Bird Suite, Op 15)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05lq524.jpglink
Bird Circuit (Digital Bird Suite, Op 15)
Last played on
Leeward (Wind Color Vector)
Takashi Yoshimatsu
Leeward (Wind Color Vector)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y8yg2.jpglink
Leeward (Wind Color Vector)
Last played on
Saxophone Concerto 'Cyber-bird', Op. 59 (2nd movement - Bird in Grief)
Takashi Yoshimatsu
Saxophone Concerto 'Cyber-bird', Op. 59 (2nd movement - Bird in Grief)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Saxophone Concerto 'Cyber-bird', Op. 59 (2nd movement - Bird in Grief)
Conductor
Last played on
Dream Coloured Mobile II, Op. 58a
Takashi Yoshimatsu
Dream Coloured Mobile II, Op. 58a
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream Coloured Mobile II, Op. 58a
Last played on
And Birds Are Still..., Op 72
Takashi Yoshimatsu
And Birds Are Still..., Op 72
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And Birds Are Still..., Op 72
Conductor
Last played on
Concerto Op.93 (Albireo mode) for soprano saxophone and orchestra
Takashi Yoshimatsu
Concerto Op.93 (Albireo mode) for soprano saxophone and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Concerto Op.93 (Albireo mode) for soprano saxophone and orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Apple Seed Dance
Takashi Yoshimatsu
Apple Seed Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Apple Seed Dance
Last played on
Dream Coloured Mobile 2
Takashi Yoshimatsu
Dream Coloured Mobile 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream Coloured Mobile 2
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
The Age of birds for orchestra: Sun
Sachio Fujioka, 吉松隆 & BBC Philharmonic
The Age of birds for orchestra: Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Age of birds for orchestra: Sun
Performer
Last played on
The Age of birds for orchestra: Sun
Takashi Yoshimatsu
The Age of birds for orchestra: Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Age of birds for orchestra: Sun
Last played on
Ode to Birds and the Rainbow
Takashi Yoshimatsu
Ode to Birds and the Rainbow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ode to Birds and the Rainbow
Last played on
Takashi Yoshimatsu Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist