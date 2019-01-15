Isaac Gracie
Isaac Joseph Gracie-Burrow (born 28 October 1994), known professionally as simply Isaac Gracie, is a British singer-songwriter from Ealing, West London. As a child, Gracie sang in the Ealing Abbey Choir and started writing songs at the age of 14. Gracie signed a record deal with Virgin EMI Records in 2016 and released his self titled debut album in 2018. Gracie has been compared with the likes of Jeff Buckley, Nick Drake and Bob Dylan, amongst others.
Isaac Gracie Performances & Interviews
Isaac Gracie Live Gig
Isaac Gracie - Running On Empty (Glastonbury 2016)
Emotional Anguish of Choral Music
Isaac Gracie - Last Words
