The Norwegian Radio Orchestra (Norwegian, Kringkastingsorkestret, abbreviated as KORK) is a Norwegian orchestra affiliated with the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (Norsk rikskringkasting AS, or NRK). Its principal base is the Store Studio at the NRK's headquarters in Oslo.

KORK was founded in 1946 with twenty-four musicians in the orchestra, from ensembles previously led by Øivind Bergh and Gunnar Knudsen. Øivind Bergh served as its first principal conductor from 1946 to 1976. The orchestra initially secured its reputation in performances of entertainment music and light classics. Sverre Bruland, KORK's second principal conductor from 1976 to 1988, established the orchestra’s commitment to presenting contemporary Norwegian music.

Since the 2013-2014 season, the orchestra's current principal conductor is Miguel Harth-Bedoya. The orchestra's current chief administrator is Rolf Lennart Stensø. As of 2018, KORK consists of fifty-nine musicians.

KORK has recorded commercially for labels including Pro Musica, Bridge Records, and Finlandia. In addition to concerts and commercial recordings, the orchestra performs every year at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert. KORK has also worked in areas of popular music, such as providing backing to the Eurovision Song Contest in Norway in 1986 and 1996, as well as various activities in rock and jazz.