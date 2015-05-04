MindrotFormed 1989. Disbanded March 1998
Mindrot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb7f6bc7-5ceb-4297-81ce-ce619834e86c
Mindrot Biography (Wikipedia)
Mindrot was an American extreme metal band formed in 1989 by Adrian Leroux and Matt Fisher in Orange County, California. They disbanded in 1998.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mindrot Tracks
Sort by
Boyz Of The Tomahawk
Mindrot
Boyz Of The Tomahawk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boyz Of The Tomahawk
Last played on
Mindrot Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist