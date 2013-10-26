Mack SelfBorn 22 May 1930. Died 14 June 2011
Mack Self
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930-05-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb7cda6b-2604-47d1-a27f-2b92fdb1da71
Mack Self Biography (Wikipedia)
Wiley Laverne "Mack" Self (22 May 1930 – 14 June 2011) was an American rockabilly singer, songwriter and musician, who recorded for Sun Records in the 1950s and was a member of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mack Self Tracks
Sort by
Vibrate
Mack Self
Vibrate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vibrate
Last played on
Mack Self Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist