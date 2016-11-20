Niamh Parsons, Graham Dunne
Niamh Parsons, Graham Dunne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb7b34f4-2da7-45da-8fec-55279de97898
Tracks
Sort by
Sweet Daffodil Mulligan
Niamh Parsons, Graham Dunne
Sweet Daffodil Mulligan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Daffodil Mulligan
Last played on
The Road to La Coruna
Niamh Parsons, Graham Dunne
The Road to La Coruna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Road to La Coruna
Last played on
Lappin
Niamh Parsons, Graham Dunne
Lappin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lappin
Last played on
The Boys of Barr na Sraide
Niamh Parsons, Graham Dunne
The Boys of Barr na Sraide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Boys of Barr na Sraide
Last played on
Rig o' Rye
Niamh Parsons, Graham Dunne
Rig o' Rye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rig o' Rye
Last played on
Rigs of Rye
Niamh Parsons, Graham Dunne
Rigs of Rye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rigs of Rye
Last played on
One Morning in May
Niamh Parsons, Graham Dunne
One Morning in May
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Morning in May
Last played on
The Southwest Wind, Petticoat Loose
Niamh Parsons, Graham Dunne
The Southwest Wind, Petticoat Loose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist