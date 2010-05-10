Jesse PowellAmerican R&B/soul songwriter-singer. Born 24 February 1971
Jesse Powell
1971-02-24
Jesse Powell Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesse Powell (born September 12, 1971) is an American R&B/soul songwriter-singer. Discovered by Louil Silas, Jr, he is best known for his hit "You" which peaked at #2 R&B and #10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Powell has released four studio albums to date (Jesse Powell, 'Bout It, JP, Jesse). He is the older brother of fellow contemporary R&B singers Trina & Tamara. Powell is credited with a four octave vocal range. He is a Grammy-nominee.
Jesse Powell Tracks
She Wasn't Last Night
