Jesse Powell (born September 12, 1971) is an American R&B/soul songwriter-singer. Discovered by Louil Silas, Jr, he is best known for his hit "You" which peaked at #2 R&B and #10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Powell has released four studio albums to date (Jesse Powell, 'Bout It, JP, Jesse). He is the older brother of fellow contemporary R&B singers Trina & Tamara. Powell is credited with a four octave vocal range. He is a Grammy-nominee.