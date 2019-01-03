Keel WatsonBass-baritone
Keel Watson
Keel Watson Tracks
Trail by Jury
Arthur Sullivan
Last played on
Bess, You is my Woman Now (Porgy and Bess)
George Gershwin
Last played on
La vendetta, Aria of Bartolo (Le nozze di Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Proms at ... Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace
2018-09-01T09:07:15
1
Sep
2018
Alexandra Palace
Proms 2004: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
2004-07-28T09:07:15
28
Jul
2004
Royal Albert Hall
