Thomas BlondelleTenor. Born October 1982
Thomas Blondelle
1982-10
A Symphony of trees for soloists, chorus, organ and orchestra
Piet Swerts
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: ‘Wozzeck’ In Concert at City Halls
City Halls
2014-10-23T08:12:17
23
Oct
2014
19:30
Proms 2014: Prom 58: Strauss – Salome
Royal Albert Hall
2014-08-30T08:12:17
30
Aug
2014
Proms 2013: Prom 29: Wagner – Tannhäuser
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-04T08:12:17
4
Aug
2013
