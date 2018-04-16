Shaun William George Ryder (born 23 August 1962) is an English singer, songwriter, musician, television personality and author who is the lead singer of the Happy Mondays and Black Grape. He was the runner-up of the tenth series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!. Ryder is known for "often witty lyrics". Tony Wilson compared Ryder's lyrics to the work of W.B. Yeats.