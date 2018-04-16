Shaun RyderBorn 23 August 1962
Shaun Ryder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqp21.jpg
1962-08-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb72e132-66c1-44c2-986f-eed70d97d29a
Shaun Ryder Biography (Wikipedia)
Shaun William George Ryder (born 23 August 1962) is an English singer, songwriter, musician, television personality and author who is the lead singer of the Happy Mondays and Black Grape. He was the runner-up of the tenth series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!. Ryder is known for "often witty lyrics". Tony Wilson compared Ryder's lyrics to the work of W.B. Yeats.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shaun Ryder Performances & Interviews
- Shaun Ryder: "We're not on the hamster wheel anymore"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05806yb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05806yb.jpg2017-07-07T08:27:00.000ZChris finds out what it's like being in Black Grape and Happy Mondays from Shaun.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05804t0
Shaun Ryder: "We're not on the hamster wheel anymore"
- Shaun Ryder: "There's no sex or drugs anymore, it's just rock n roll!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05356lj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05356lj.jpg2017-05-17T08:07:00.000ZShaun Ryder updates Chris on the past 20 years and new Black Grape album Pop Voodoo.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05354sh
Shaun Ryder: "There's no sex or drugs anymore, it's just rock n roll!"
- Shaun Ryder from The First Time on TV reunions and being a national treasurehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pd0q6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04pd0q6.jpg2017-01-13T15:40:00.000ZShaun Ryder talks to Matt Everitt about the key musical moments of his life.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04pd0rr
Shaun Ryder from The First Time on TV reunions and being a national treasure
- 'We handed in 40 songs for that album' Shaun Ryder on the debut Black Grape recordhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fw1m5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fw1m5.jpg2016-11-22T12:46:00.000ZMark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie are joined by musician and singer-songwriter Shaun Ryder.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hc1bt
'We handed in 40 songs for that album' Shaun Ryder on the debut Black Grape record
- The fall and rise of Shaun Ryderhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqp21.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bqp21.jpg2016-07-27T16:17:00.000ZShaun looks back at the start of Black Grape and the ups and downs of his career.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p042rl9p
The fall and rise of Shaun Ryder
- Shaun Ryder talks tours with Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rwxmv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02rwxmv.jpg2015-05-21T15:55:00.000ZShaun looks ahead to hitting the road with Black Grape and the Happy Mondays this year.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02rwxpn
Shaun Ryder talks tours with Steve Wright
- Shaun Ryder chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ldnwl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ldnwl.jpg2013-11-11T18:07:00.000ZShaun talks about his belief in UFOs and how much he enjoys being in the Happy Mondays.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ldnx1
Shaun Ryder chats to Steve Wright
Shaun Ryder Tracks
Sort by
Dare
Gorillaz
Dare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlkm.jpglink
Dare
Last played on
The Old Boys (feat. Shaun Ryder)
Howie B
The Old Boys (feat. Shaun Ryder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp21.jpglink
The Old Boys (feat. Shaun Ryder)
Last played on
Close The Dam (Enjoyed Remix)
Shaun Ryder
Close The Dam (Enjoyed Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp21.jpglink
Close The Dam (Enjoyed Remix)
Last played on
Close The Dam
Shaun Ryder
Close The Dam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp21.jpglink
Close The Dam
Last played on
Dare
Gorillaz
Dare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv2sj.jpglink
Dare
Last played on
Electric Scales
Shaun Ryder
Electric Scales
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp21.jpglink
Electric Scales
Last played on
Rip This Joint
Shaun Ryder
Rip This Joint
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqp21.jpglink
Rip This Joint
Last played on
Latest Shaun Ryder News
Shaun Ryder Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist