Franz GrotheBorn 17 September 1908. Died 12 September 1982
Franz Grothe
1908-09-17
Franz Grothe Biography (Wikipedia)
Franz Grothe (17 September 1908 – 12 September 1982) was a German composer, mainly for the cinema. His musicals were outstanding successes. He was required to be a member of the Nazi party (No. 2.580.427).
Franz Grothe Tracks
Illusion (from the film Illusion) (1941)
