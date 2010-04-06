Live SkullFormed 1983. Disbanded 1990
Live Skull
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb712405-f411-4ba7-b687-f6ecafad0f65
Live Skull Biography (Wikipedia)
Live Skull is a post-punk/experimental rock band from New York City, formed in 1982.
In an overview of their abrasive no wave-influenced music, Trouser Press said, "As part of the same New York avant-noisy scene that spawned Sonic Youth, Lydia Lunch and the Swans, Live Skull records come complete with creepy lyrics, circular melodies and nod-out drum beats designed to lull you into their macabre world".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Live Skull Tracks
Sort by
Alive Again
Live Skull
Alive Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alive Again
Last played on
Live Skull Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist