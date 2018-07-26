Javada
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb6b2b57-921c-4f7f-b764-1b74d71d0d0f
Javada Tracks
Sort by
Smile Out
Javada
Smile Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smile Out
Last played on
Feel Brand New (feat. Bay C)
Javada
Feel Brand New (feat. Bay C)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feel Brand New (feat. Bay C)
Last played on
Ooh Na Na Na (feat. Christopher Martin)
Javada
Ooh Na Na Na (feat. Christopher Martin)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ooh Na Na Na (feat. Christopher Martin)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Duele El Corazon
Enrique Iglesias
Duele El Corazon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfsx.jpglink
Duele El Corazon
Last played on
Dubstation (1Xtra Dubplate)
Dre Island
Dubstation (1Xtra Dubplate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whj5d.jpglink
Dubstation (1Xtra Dubplate)
Last played on
Say Di Weed
Konshens
Say Di Weed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Say Di Weed
VS Artist
Last played on
Back to artist