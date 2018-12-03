The J.B.’sFormed 1970
The J.B.'s
1970
The J.B.'s Biography
The J.B.'s (sometimes punctuated The JB's or The J.B.s) was the name of James Brown's band from 1970 through the early 1980s. On records the band was sometimes billed under alternate names such as Fred Wesley and the JBs, The James Brown Soul Train, Maceo and the Macks, A.A.B.B., The First Family, and The Last Word. In addition to backing Brown, the J.B.'s played behind Bobby Byrd, Lyn Collins, and other singers associated with the James Brown Revue, and performed and recorded as a self-contained group. In 2015, they were nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame but failed to be inducted and can be considered for Musical Excellence in the future. They have been eligible since 1995.
Doing It To Death
The J.B.’s
The Boss
James Brown
The Grunt
The JB's
Pass The Peas
The J.B.’s
Down and Out In New York City (feat. The J.B.'s) - James Brown
James Brown
Pass The Peas
The J.B.’s
Givin' Up Food For Funk
The J.B.’s
Use Me (SLY Edit)
The JBs
Blind Man Can See It (feat. The J.B.'s) - James Brown
James Brown
White Lightning (I Mean Moonshine) (feat. The J.B.'s) - James Brown
James Brown
Hot Pants Road
The JB's
Blow Your Head
Fred Wesley
The Grunt
The JB's
These Are The J.B.'s (Pt. I & Pt. II) - The J.B.'s
The J.B.’s
When You Feel It, Grunt If You Can - The J.B.'s
The J.B.’s
Super Bad
The J.B.’s
The Grunt (Parts 1 And 2)
The JB's
Get On The Good Foot
Fred Wesley and The J.B.’s
Gimme Some More
The JBs
Blow your Head
Fred Wesley
