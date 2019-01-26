AirFrench band. Formed 1995
Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bql0b.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb67438a-7f50-4f2b-a6f1-2bb2729fd538
Air Biography (Wikipedia)
Air are a French music duo from Versailles, France, consisting of Nicolas Godin and Jean-Benoît Dunckel.
Air's critically acclaimed debut album, Moon Safari, including the track "Sexy Boy," was an international success in 1998. Its follow-up, "The Virgin Suicides," was the score to Sofia Coppola's first movie of the same name. The band has since released the albums 10 000 Hz Legend, Talkie Walkie, Pocket Symphony, Love 2, Le voyage dans la lune and Music for Museum.
Air Tracks
Sexy Boy
Air
Sexy Boy
Sexy Boy
Surfing On A Rocket
Air
Surfing On A Rocket
Surfing On A Rocket
Ce matin là
Air
Ce matin là
Ce matin là
All I Need
Air
All I Need
All I Need
Remember
Air
Remember
Remember
Cherry Blossom Girl
Air
Cherry Blossom Girl
Cherry Blossom Girl
Venus
Air
Venus
Venus
Playground Love
Air
Playground Love
Playground Love
You Make It Easy
Air
You Make It Easy
You Make It Easy
Eat My Beat
Air
Eat My Beat
Eat My Beat
Le Soleil Est Pres De Moi (Dan The Automator Remix)
Air
Le Soleil Est Pres De Moi (Dan The Automator Remix)
You Can Tell It To Everybody
Air
You Can Tell It To Everybody
Highschool Lover
Air
Highschool Lover
Highschool Lover
Alone in Kyoto
Air
Alone in Kyoto
Alone in Kyoto
La Femme D'Argent
Air
La Femme D'Argent
La Femme D'Argent
Heaven's Light
Air
Heaven's Light
Heaven's Light
Sing Sang Sung
Air
Sing Sang Sung
Sing Sang Sung
Kelly Watch The Stars
Air
Kelly Watch The Stars
Kelly Watch The Stars
Remember (Radio 1 Session, 20 May 1998)
Air
Remember (Radio 1 Session, 20 May 1998)
Remember (Radio 1 Session, 20 May 1998)
Radian
Air
Radian
Radian
J'ai Dormi Sous L'Eau
Air
J'ai Dormi Sous L'Eau
J'ai Dormi Sous L'Eau
Electronic Performers
Air
Electronic Performers
Electronic Performers
