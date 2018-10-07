Nat GonellaBorn 7 March 1908. Died 6 August 1998
Nat Gonella
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06d94t4.jpg
1908-03-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb6584a0-d4e9-45dd-abec-fd8a1f115532
Nat Gonella Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathaniel Charles Gonella (7 March 1908 – 6 August 1998) was an English jazz trumpeter, bandleader, vocalist, and mellophonist. He founded the big band The Georgians, during the British dance band era.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nat Gonella Tracks
Sort by
Hey little hen
Nat Gonella
Hey little hen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Hey little hen
Last played on
When You're Smiling
Nat Gonella
When You're Smiling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
When You're Smiling
Last played on
He Aint Got Rhythm
Nat Gonella
He Aint Got Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
He Aint Got Rhythm
Last played on
Let us be Sweethearts
Nat Gonella
Let us be Sweethearts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Let us be Sweethearts
Last played on
Georgia On My Mind
Nat Gonella
Georgia On My Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Georgia On My Mind
Last played on
The Dipsy Doodle
Nat Gonella
The Dipsy Doodle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
The Dipsy Doodle
Last played on
Blue Turning Grey Over You
Nat Gonella
Blue Turning Grey Over You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Blue Turning Grey Over You
Performer
Last played on
Black Coffee
Nat Gonella
Black Coffee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Black Coffee
Last played on
Five Minutes More
Nat Gonella
Five Minutes More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Five Minutes More
Last played on
One Meat Ball
Nat Gonella
One Meat Ball
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
One Meat Ball
Last played on
Gnat Jump
Nat Gonella
Gnat Jump
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Gnat Jump
Performer
Last played on
Oh They're Tough Mighty Tough
Nat Gonella
Oh They're Tough Mighty Tough
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
My gal Sal
Nat Gonella
My gal Sal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
My gal Sal
Last played on
I'm getting sentimental over you
Nat Gonella
I'm getting sentimental over you
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Yes My Darling Daughter
Nat Gonella
Yes My Darling Daughter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Yes My Darling Daughter
Last played on
Nagasaki
Nat Gonella
Nagasaki
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Nagasaki
Last played on
Confessin'
Nat Gonella
Confessin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Confessin'
Last played on
Swingin' In The Corn
Nat Gonella
Swingin' In The Corn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Thanks For The Boogie Ride
Nat Gonella
Thanks For The Boogie Ride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Thanks For The Boogie Ride
Last played on
Snowball
Lew Stone
Snowball
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Snowball
Last played on
I got rhythm
Al Bowlly
I got rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn0y.jpglink
I got rhythm
Last played on
The Isle of CApri
Nat Gonella
The Isle of CApri
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
The Isle of CApri
Last played on
I can't dance
Nat Gonella
I can't dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
I can't dance
Last played on
I Must See Annie Tonight
Nat Gonella
I Must See Annie Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
I Must See Annie Tonight
Last played on
Sentimental Over You
Nat Gonella
Sentimental Over You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Sentimental Over You
Last played on
Isle of Capri
Nat Gonella
Isle of Capri
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Isle of Capri
Last played on
Tiger Rag
Nat Gonella
Tiger Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Tiger Rag
Last played on
Them There Eyes
Nat Gonella
Them There Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Juanita
Nat Gonella
Juanita
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Juanita
Last played on
Lying In The Hay (feat. Nat Gonella & Al Bowlly)
Lew Stone
Lying In The Hay (feat. Nat Gonella & Al Bowlly)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Lying In The Hay (feat. Nat Gonella & Al Bowlly)
Last played on
Music Maestro Please
Nat Gonella
Music Maestro Please
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d94vj.jpglink
Music Maestro Please
Last played on
Nat Gonella Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist