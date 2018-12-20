Nancy WhiteBorn 11 November 1944
Nancy White
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-11-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/cb614061-91c1-4168-b3c1-e7891839a4f7
Nancy White Biography (Wikipedia)
Nancy White is a Canadian singer-songwriter, whose topical songs were a regular feature on CBC Radio from 1976 to 1994 on the public affairs show Sunday Morning. White's most famous songs include Leonard Cohen's Never Gonna Bring My Groceries In, Stickers on Fruit, Piping them Home, Jesus at Tim's, Moose on the Highway, River Mend My Heart, Love in Wartime, Daughters of Feminists, No More Multitasking, Un Peu Cochon, and Someone Handed Me the Moon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nancy White Tracks
Sort by
It's So Chic To Be Pregnant At Christmas
Nancy White
It's So Chic To Be Pregnant At Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nancy White Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist