Nancy White is a Canadian singer-songwriter, whose topical songs were a regular feature on CBC Radio from 1976 to 1994 on the public affairs show Sunday Morning. White's most famous songs include Leonard Cohen's Never Gonna Bring My Groceries In, Stickers on Fruit, Piping them Home, Jesus at Tim's, Moose on the Highway, River Mend My Heart, Love in Wartime, Daughters of Feminists, No More Multitasking, Un Peu Cochon, and Someone Handed Me the Moon.