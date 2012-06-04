Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman (born December 10, 1985) is an American actress, singer, songwriter, model, television personality, dancer, rapper and producer. She began her career as a child actress, appearing as Olivia Kendall on The Cosby Show (1989–1992) and Nicole Lee on Hangin' with Mr. Cooper (1993–1997). As a teenager, she starred as Raven Baxter on the Disney Channel television series That's So Raven (2003–2007), for which she was nominated for numerous accolades. Raven-Symoné's film credits include Dr. Dolittle (1998), Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001), College Road Trip (2008), and successful television films, including Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999), The Cheetah Girls (2003), its sequel Cheetah Girls 2 (2006), For One Night (2006), and Revenge of the Bridesmaids (2010).

In music, Raven-Symoné released her debut studio album at the age of seven, Here's to New Dreams (1993), which saw the moderate commercial success of the single "That's What Little Girls Are Made Of". Her subsequent studio albums, Undeniable (1999), This Is My Time (2004), and Raven-Symoné (2008) saw some commercial success on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States. She also contributed vocals to several soundtracks from her Disney projects, including The Cheetah Girls (2003), That's So Raven (2004), That's So Raven Too! (2006), and The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006), several of which were certified platinum and gold. Raven-Symoné has also lent her voice to the animated series Kim Possible for the character Monique, and films such as Tinker Bell (2008). In 2011, she starred in the lead role on the short-lived ABC Family sitcom State of Georgia. After appearing in recurring roles on Empire and Black-ish, she joined the panel of the ABC daytime talk show The View from 2015 to 2016. Since 2017, Raven-Symoné has reprised her role as Raven Baxter on Raven's Home, for which she was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in Children's Programming. VH1 ranked her at...