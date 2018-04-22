Dorothy Love CoatesBorn 30 January 1928. Died 9 April 2002
Dorothy Love Coates
1928-01-30
Dorothy Love Coates Biography (Wikipedia)
Dorothy Love Coates (January 30, 1928 – April 9, 2002) was an American gospel singer.
Dorothy Love Coates Tracks
Strange Man
Strange Man
The Old Gospel Train
The Old Gospel Train
Ninety-Nine And A Half
Ninety-Nine And A Half
Rest For The Weary
Rest For The Weary
Every Day Will Be A Sunday
Every Day Will Be A Sunday
No Hiding Place
No Hiding Place
thats enough
thats enough
Lord, Don't Forget About Me
I Won't Let Go
I Won't Let Go
One Morning Soon
One Morning Soon
