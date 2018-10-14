Ole Edvard AntonsenBorn 25 May 1962
Ole Edvard Antonsen
1962-05-25
Ole Edvard Antonsen Biography (Wikipedia)
Ole Edvard Antonsen (born 25 April 1962) is a Norwegian trumpeter, musician and conductor.
Antonsen was born in Vang, Hedmark, now part of Hamar. He is best known as a solo trumpeter, active in different genres of music; classical music, chamber music, baroque, jazz and pop. Since the mid-2000s, he has also been active as a conductor, foremost with The Norwegian Air Force Band.
Brandenburg Concerto No.2 in F major, BWV.1047
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto No.2 in F major, BWV.1047
Brandenburg Concerto No.2 in F major, BWV.1047
Ensemble
Last played on
Septet for trumpet, piano and strings (Op.65) in E flat major
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Septet for trumpet, piano and strings (Op.65) in E flat major
Septet for trumpet, piano and strings (Op.65) in E flat major
Last played on
The Herdmaiden's Sunday
Ole Bull
The Herdmaiden's Sunday
The Herdmaiden's Sunday
Last played on
Suite for orchestra no.3 in D major (BWV.1068)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite for orchestra no.3 in D major (BWV.1068)
Suite for orchestra no.3 in D major (BWV.1068)
Ensemble
Last played on
Concerto for Trumpet & Orchestra in E flat major (H.7e.1)
Joseph Haydn
Concerto for Trumpet & Orchestra in E flat major (H.7e.1)
Concerto for Trumpet & Orchestra in E flat major (H.7e.1)
Last played on
Epiclesis
James MacMillan
Epiclesis
Epiclesis
Last played on
The Debutante
Herbert L. Clarke
The Debutante
The Debutante
Last played on
Badinerie
Ole Edvard Antonsen
Badinerie
Badinerie
Performer
Last played on
Last Spring
Ole Edvard Antonsen
Last Spring
Last Spring
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Edinburgh International Festival: Festival Firsts
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2017-08-19T08:08:22
19
Aug
2017
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Edinburgh International Festival: Festival Firsts
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
