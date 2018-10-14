Ole Edvard Antonsen (born 25 April 1962) is a Norwegian trumpeter, musician and conductor.

Antonsen was born in Vang, Hedmark, now part of Hamar. He is best known as a solo trumpeter, active in different genres of music; classical music, chamber music, baroque, jazz and pop. Since the mid-2000s, he has also been active as a conductor, foremost with The Norwegian Air Force Band.