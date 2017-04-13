Joseph Barry Galbraith (December 18, 1919 – January 13, 1983) was an American jazz guitarist.

Galbraith moved to New York City from Vermont in the early 1940s and found work playing with Babe Russin, Art Tatum, Red Norvo, Hal McIntyre, and Teddy Powell. He played with Claude Thornhill in 1941–42 and again in 1946–49 after serving in the Army. He did a tour with Stan Kenton in 1953.

Galbraith did extensive work as a studio musician for NBC and CBS in the 1950s and 1960s; among those he played with were Miles Davis, Michel Legrand, Tal Farlow, Coleman Hawkins, John Lewis, Hal McKusick, Oscar Peterson, Max Roach, George Russell, John Carisi, and Tony Scott. He also accompanied the singers Anita O'Day, Chris Connor, Billie Holiday, Helen Merrill, Sarah Vaughan and Dinah Washington on record. He was a mentor to Ralph Patt.

In 1961 he appeared in the film After Hours. In 1963-64 he played on Gil Evans's album The Individualism of Gil Evans, and in 1965 he appeared on Stan Getz and Eddie Sauter's soundtrack to the 1965 film Mickey One. From 1970 to 1975 he taught at CUNY and published a guitar method book in 1982. From 1976–77 Galbraith taught guitar at New England Conservatory in Boston.