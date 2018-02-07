Poli Plamenova Genova (Bulgarian: Поли Пламенова Генова, born 10 February 1987) is a Bulgarian singer, songwriter, actress, and television presenter. Genova began her career in 1995, at the age of eight, as a member of the Bulgarian children's ensemble Bon-Bon.

Genova later went on to represent Bulgaria in the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 with the song "Na inat", which didn't qualify for the final. She returned to Eurovision five years later in 2016, for the second time representing Bulgaria with the song "If Love Was a Crime". She brought Bulgaria to the final for the first time since 2007, placing fourth, which is Bulgaria's second highest placing ever, behind her successor Kristian Kostov's 2nd place the following year.

Outside of performing, Genova has also appeared as a coach or mentor on The Voice of Bulgaria and X Factor Bulgaria, voiced the Bulgarian version of Judy Hopps in the film Zootopia, and hosted the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2015 in Sofia.